Report: Kevin Durant Is Signing With Jay-Z's New Sports Agency

Leah Goldman
kevin durant oklahoma city thunder 2013 playoffs

According to Liz Mullen of Sports Business Journal, Kevin Durant is leaving agent Rob Pelinka at Landmark Sports and signing with Jay-Z’s new sports agency Roc Nation.

A source told NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski that Durant “doesn’t want a traditional NBA agent anymore” and that “KD wants Jay Z to handle his branding. He had a chance to be with his idol and couldn’t say no.”

Durant joins Robinson Cano, Skylar Diggins, and Victor Cruz as some of Jay-Z’s first clients.

 

 

