Report: Kevin Durant Is Signing With Jay-Z's New Sports Agency

According to Liz Mullen of Sports Business Journal, Kevin Durant is leaving agent Rob Pelinka at Landmark Sports and signing with Jay-Z’s new sports agency Roc Nation.



A source told NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski that Durant “doesn’t want a traditional NBA agent anymore” and that “KD wants Jay Z to handle his branding. He had a chance to be with his idol and couldn’t say no.”

Durant joins Robinson Cano, Skylar Diggins, and Victor Cruz as some of Jay-Z’s first clients.

