Kevin Durant Is Selling His $3 Million Home In Seattle

Kevin Durant only spent one season in Seattle with the SuperSonics after they drafted him in 2007.



But even when the SuperSonics moved to Oklahoma City to become the Thunder, Durant kept his house in Seattle.

Finally, Durant put his home in the market for $2.799 million, according to Realtor.com.

Durant’s home has almost 6,000 square feet of living space, including a movie theatre and an outdoor sauna.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.