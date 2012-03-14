Kevin Durant Is Selling His $3 Million Home In Seattle

Leah Goldman
kevin durant house

Kevin Durant only spent one season in Seattle with the SuperSonics after they drafted him in 2007.

But even when the SuperSonics moved to Oklahoma City to become the Thunder, Durant kept his house in Seattle.

Finally, Durant put his home in the market for $2.799 million, according to Realtor.com.

Durant’s home has almost 6,000 square feet of living space, including a movie theatre and an outdoor sauna.

The view of the front of the home

6,000 square feet of living space

Check out the landscaping

The entrance

The outdoor sauna

The huge kitchen

One of the living rooms

A bedroom with backyard access

An office

Another living room

The master bathroom

The dining room

The second stairway

And the movie theatre

