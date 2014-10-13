MVP Kevin Durant's Devastating Injury Could Be A Lot Worse Than We Thought

Kevin Durant was the NBA’s most valuable player last season. The numbers are staggering — 32 points per game, 7.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 39% from three-point-range.

He deserved his title, and he’s the cornerstone of a small market team in the Oklahoma City Thunder who can’t survive without him.

We just learned that Durant suffered a fracture in his right foot and it’s going to keep him out of action for at least 2 months.

It’s easy to dismiss this injury as just another broken foot that hurts him and his team short-term, but doesn’t signal anything permanent. But it could be much worse.

NBA injury analyst and certified athletic trainer, Jeff Stotts, wrote a comprehensive report on Durant’s injury and had some very interesting things to say.

Including this:

“The inherent risk for re-injury is particularly high, and surgery can’t guarantee anything.”

He goes on to note that, “Unfortunately, the type of fracture sustained by Durant is one of most serious metatarsal fractures. Named for orthopedic surgeon Sir Robert Jones, a Jones fracture occurs when the fracture is located near the base of the 5th metatarsal. The blood flow to this area is very poor causing the fracture to take a significant amount of time to heal.”

If you have a couple minutes, take a look at Stotts’ post, it’s extremely useful in understanding the severity of Durant’s injury.

