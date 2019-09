While the Miami Heat were celebrating winning the NBA Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder were drowning in misery.



Heads hung low, OKC walked to the locker room, hugging their supporters on the way. And when Kevin Durant hugged his mother, you could truly feel his pain, and it was absolutely heartbreaking:

