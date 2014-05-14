A Great Photo Of Kevin Durant Looking The Other Way During Russell Westbrook's Game-Winning Free Throws

Russell Westbrook hit three-straight free throws with six seconds left to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 105-104 on Tuesday night.

During first two free throws, Kevin Durant was sitting down on the other end of the court, looking the other way and judging whether he made or missed by the reaction of the crowd.

Ronald Martinez of Getty Images caught the moment in this great photo:

