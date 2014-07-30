Kevin Durant Addresses Absurdly Early 2016 Free Agency Rumours, Gushes About Washington DC

After a practice at Team USA’s camp in Las Vegas, Kevin Durant addressed the recent speculation that he’ll return home to Washington D.C. when he becomes a free agent in the summer of 2016.

Talk about a possible return has been gaining steam among NBA reporters and fans after LeBron James shock move back to Cleveland.

While Durant said he loves it in Oklahoma City and didn’t want to talk about what his 2016 free agency, he gushed about his hometown and didn’t close the door on a return.

This one Durant quote in particular, from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, should have Wizards fans titillated:

“I’m going to do what’s best for me,” Durant said. “It’s hard to talk about that right now when I’ve got two years left in Oklahoma City. I’m just going to focus on that. I’m not going to make a decision based on what anybody else does. I grew up watching the Bullets/Wizards. I grew up taking the train to that arena, all the time, to watch Georgetown, the Bullets, the Washington Mystics. That whole city is a part of me. It’s in my blood. I love going back home, seeing my family and playing there, but I love Oklahoma City too.”

Intrigue!

Georgetown is excited:

This might be the earliest recorded free agency rumour in NBA history.

