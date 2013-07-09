Kevin Durant Just Got Engaged To A WNBA Player

Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Kevin Durant popped the question to his WNBA girlfriend Monica Wright.



Wright confirmed their engagement after her Minnesota Lynx won 91-59 over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday. Wright is a 5’10” guard who, like Durant, was a second overall draft pick.

The two have known each other since meeting in 2006 at the McDonalds High School All-American games. The engagement closely matches the movie Love and Basketball, something Gina Prince-Bythewood, the movie’s writer and director noticed herself in a tweet at Wright:

— Gina PrinceBythewood (@GPBmadeit) July 6, 2013

Here’s the engaged couple:

Here’s a few more pictures of Wright:

