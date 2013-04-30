Kevin Durant Dribbled Through Four Defenders To Throw Down A Nasty Dunk On The Rockets

The Houston Rockets used a 38-point outburst in the third quarter to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder and avoid a sweep 105-103 last night.



Oklahoma City was down throughout the second half, but stormed back late in the fourth quarter thanks to Kevin Durant.

A few seconds after draining a three-pointer to pull within four, Durant crossed over Carlos Delfino, blew by James Harden, and slipped between Francisco Garcia and Omer Asik at the rim to throw down a dunk.

Durant has had to force the issue on offence since Russell Westbrook went down, and no play represents that forced selfishness more than this 1-on-4 dunk.

It made it 105-103 with 1:13 left:

Oklahoma City had a chance to tie it on the final possession, but Serge Ibaka missed a wide-open put back layup:

