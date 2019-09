Kevin Durant was at it again in Baltimore last night at Carmelo Anthony’s youth development centre and he sen the crowd wild this insane reverse dunk.



As Welcome To Loud City points out, you can hear someone from the crowd scream “MJ!” right after he dunks:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.