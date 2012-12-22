Kevin Durant Beat Three Timberwolves Defenders To Deliver The Most Incredible Layup Of The Season

The Oklahoma City Thunder lost for the first time in 13 games last night, but that didn’t stop Kevin Durant from putting on a show.



Durant scored 33 points on 12-of-21 shooting, including one of the most ridiculous layups you’ll ever see midway through the third quarter with the Thunder trailing 68-56. On the play, he made Andrei Kirilenko stumble off the dribble before barreling through Luke Ridnour and Nikolai Pekovic and tossing up a prayer that rode the top of the backboard and dropped through the net.

Durant added six assists and seven rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Thunder fell 99-93 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The layup was the highlight of the game for Oklahoma City in a tough loss.

Here’s that play:



