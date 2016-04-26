Kevin Durant calls Mark Cuban 'an idiot' in response to pre-game slight of Russell Westbrook

The Oklahoma City Thunder eliminated the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs with a 118-104 win in Game 5 and it seems like Mark Cuban may have given the Thunder’s best players some unnecessary pre-game motivation.

Prior to the game, Cuban referred to Kevin Durant as the Thunder’s “one superstar,” and downplayed the significance of Russell Westbrook.

“I think he’s an All-Star but not a superstar,” Cuban said (via ESPN).

Westbrook responded with 36 points, 12 rebounds, and 9 assists in the decisive game.

After the game, Westbrook was asked if he was aware of Cuban’s comments. Before answering, Westbrook was interrupted by Durant, who took over and said simple, “he’s an idiot.”

“He’s an idiot,” Durant told the media. “Don’t listen to, he’s an idiot. All right, that’s what we’ve got to say about that. He’s an idiot. Next question.”

Here is the entire exchange and Westbrook just sits and listens.





NOW WATCH: The Twicycle is a new kind of bicycle that lets you pedal with both your arms and legs



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.