Kevin Durant Made A Smooth Block Before Dribbling The Length Of The Court And Posterizing Chris Kaman

Andrew Tredinnick

Kevin Durant is known for his smooth shooting touch, but on Thursday night he flaunted both his defensive and dunking prowess in a single six-second series.

Midway through the third quarter, the reigning scoring champ blocked Darren Collison from behind, grabbed the rebound and zig-zagged down the length of the floor before dunking over Chris Kaman. It was a brilliant display of Durant’s versatility.

Enjoy:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.