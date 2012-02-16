KEVIN DURANT: The 23-Year-Old Superstar Who May Be The Best Player In The NBA

Photo: Technorati

Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star forward Kevin Durant has been among the best, if not the best, player on the court at every level he’s played at.He single-handily led the Texas Longhorns to the NCAA tournament while in college and hit the ground running as soon as he made it to the pros.



His NBA career accolades to date include Rookie of the Year honours, being named to the All-NBA first team twice, finishing in the top five in MVP voting two times, and leading the league in scoring for consecutive seasons.

