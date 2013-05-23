Kevin Durant Finished His Massive Back Tattoo Yesterday

Kevin Durant’s back was almost completely covered in tattoos already and yesterday he inked up the last blank skin that was left.



Durant calls his ink “business tattoos” because he’s only inked in places that his jersey covers.

Here’s what his back looked like before his tattoos were complete, notice the blank slate on the bottom right:

InstagramAnd now complete:

Instagram

