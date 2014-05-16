Kevin Durant Made A 3-Pointer From The Edge Of The Half-Court Logo

After a lackluster performance in Game 5, NBA MVP Kevin Durant scored 39 points and made 11 of his final 16 shots to eliminate the Los Angeles Clippers 104-98 on Thursday night.

Russell Westbrook had been Oklahoma City’s best player through the first five games of the series. But in Game 6 he only shot 4-for-15, and Durant had to take on the scoring load.

After a 1-for-7 start, Durant caught fire. He finished with 39 points and 16 rebounds on 12-for-23 shooting from the field and 10-for-10 shooting from the free-throw line.

In the second half he buried the Clippers under an avalanche of 3-pointers.

The most incredible one came with the Thunder down 59-51 in the third quarter. He’s nearly at the Clippers half-court logo here, and the ball barely touched the rim on the way in:

Check out full highlights of KD’s dominant night here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.