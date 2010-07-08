JPMorgan Employee Hints That His Boss Threatened Him With His Massive Gun Collection

Photo: svadilfari on flickr

A JPMorgan employee named Kevin Dillon filed a “whistleblower” lawsuit against the bank last Thursday, says the Greenwich Times.Now all sorts of claims about what happened to him while he was working at the Greenwich JPM office are coming out of the woodwork.



The most significant of Dillon’s claims, of course, is that JPMorgan mistreated him after he whistleblew on Highland Capital, a hedge fund.

He says that treatment and compensation towards him chaged significantly after he sent an email to senior bank managers saying that JPM was “failing to follow basic accounting protocol in handling some of Highland’s expense accounts.”

But one of Dillon’s stranger claims is that his supervisor bragged about his massive gun collection and how he could f$&* up anyone who messed with him.

From the lawsuit, provided as an example of “alarming behaviour”:

The wide array of guns he possessed and described to (Dillon) the violent acts he would commit if anybody crossed him or his family.

We think it’s more alarming that someone bragging about their toys freaked Dillon out so much. It’s a strange mind that jumps from “this guy is telling me about his sick guns” to “clearly he’s theatening me and saying that if I bring up this hedge fund one more time…”

(Here’s some REAL alarming behaviour.)

Highland Capital thinks this guy is a weirdo too.

“Highland Capital Management is not a defendant in the case and unfortunately, appears to be a pawn in a lawsuit by a disgruntled JP Morgan employee against JP Morgan,” they told Greenwich Times.

