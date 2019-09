Here’s Kevin De Bruyne of Wolfsburg banging a ridiculous volley into the back of the net to equalise against Lille in the Europa League.

After a Lille defender clears a corner with a header, De Bruyne runs onto the ball, hits a volley perfectly, and ends up with one of the goals of the year.

He just wallops it:

Here it is in Vine form:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.