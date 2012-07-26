Kevin Costner Sues Over 'Robin Hood' Profits

Photo: Screengrab

Actor Kevin Costner is suing Morgan Creek Productions, claiming the studio failed to honour a deal to share profits from their movie “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves,” Deadline Hollywood reported.The 1991 film made over $390 million worldwide.



Costner claims Morgan Creek Productions “intentionally concealed information and employed inaccurate and improper accounting practices” designed to deprive him of backend compensation on the film.

The suit says Costner was owed 12.5 per cent of the adjusted gross receipts over $60 million and 15 per cent over 100 million.

Costner recently starred in the TV miniseries “Hatfields & McCoys” and will next summer play Superman’s adoptive father Jonathan Kent in “Man of Steel.”

