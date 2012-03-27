Two US Soldiers Were Caught Setting Up A Hit Squad For The Mexican Cartels

Photo: Wikipedia Commons

A former Army officer, and an active duty Sergeant were arrested with another man after plotting to carry out a raid on a Zeta drug house and kill its occupants as part of the new drug ring and arms business they tried to set up.Jakob Rodgers at the Colorado Springs Gazette reports 1st Lt. Kevin Corley, 29, was discharged earlier this month and arrested Saturday in Laredo, Texas while finalising details of the contract killing.



Sgt. Samuel Walker was also

Photo: Mug Shot

arrested and the third man, Corley’s cousin, was shot and killed by federal agents.Corley immediately confessed to putting together a four man kill team to raid a Texas ranch, steal 20 kilograms of cocaine and kill four people.

Corley first caught agents attention after they connected him to a picture of a stolen grenade in September. After establishing contact with Corley, agents say the Lieutenant offered to train cartel members on “room clearing, security and convoy security.”

He also told them he could get them an array of military weapons that “could easily be stolen from military posts.”

Corley was offering a whole array of services including putting together two teams, one to train 40 cartel members to carry out contract killings and another to hit the Texas ranch, grab the 20 kilos of coke, and eliminate the rival gang members.

In return for the ranch job, Corley wanted $50,000 and five kilos of cocaine worth about $100,000.

Reuters reports Corley also sold two AR-15 assault rifles, and five stolen ballistic vests, along with other equipment to DEA agents in Colorado Springs. It was then he told agents he’d purchased a new Ka-Bar knife to carve a ‘Z’ in the ranch victims chests and a hatchet to dismember the bodies.

Corley was assigned to the same active duty unit Walker was in at the time of his arrest: the 4th Brigade Combat Team of the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson.

Now See: This Firefight Showing Why US Troops Never Leave Home Without A ‘SAW’ >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.