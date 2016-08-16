The best Batman actor of all time had a major problem with 'Batman v Superman'

Warner Bros. ‘Batman: The Animated Series’ is the best version of Batman.

The best actor to ever play Batman wasn’t Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, or Michael Keaton — it was Kevin Conroy, who voiced the Caped Crusader in the beloved cartoons “Batman: The Animated Series” and “Justice League.” So when he has a problem with the way Batman’s being portrayed, you know there’s a problem.

In a recent interview with IGN, the voice actor explained that he had one major problem with “Batman v Superman.”

“Personally I love the fact that Batman — in the stories I’ve done, and the way he’s been rendered by [animated series creators] Bruce Timm and Paul Dini, the people I’ve worked with most closely — he never kills anybody,” Conroy said. “He doesn’t cross that line. Batman is not a killer.”

Warner Bros and Getty Images Kevin Conroy, the voice behind the animated Dark Knight on ‘BTAS.’

“In the most recent live action movie, that seems to have been a line that was crossed and it’s not one I’m particularly comfortable with,” he continued.

Batman brutally murders a bunch of goons in the Zack Snyder-directed film, which is certainly an interesting choice for Snyder to have made given that “not killing” is a major aspect of almost all modern, mainstream interpretations of the character. (Yes, Batman did kill in the earliest comics, but that was well before the character had really been established.)

Of course, Snyder also said that Batman could be “raped in prison” in one of his movies. Thankfully, it didn’t happen in “BvS,” though we assume Conroy would have also consider that crossing a line.

