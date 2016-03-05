One of Bank of America's top traders is leaving as the bank prepares job cuts

Wikmedia Commons Bank Of America

Kevin Connors, the global head of foreign exchange trading at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, has left the bank.

A Bank of America spokesperson confirmed the departure.

Connors, who’s based in London, joined Bank of America in 2011 from Goldman Sachs where he had been a partner a cohead of global forex sales. Before that, he worked at UBS as global head of commodities trading.

The bank has planned significant job cuts across its global banking and markets business.

The cuts are likely to be over 5% of staff.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.