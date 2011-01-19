Goldman Sachs' Head Of FX Was Just Fired For A "Breach Of Compliance Procedures"

Photo: AP

Kevin Connors, the co-head of Goldman’s foreign exchange left the firm abruptly last week because of a “breach of internal compliance,” according to Bloomberg, which cited an anonymous source.What he did isn’t known, but apparently whatever it was breached a policy.



Pure speculation: Might he have been the Facebook leak?

People have been fired from Goldman for talking to the press before, and now the Facebook deal has gone to hell, so…

