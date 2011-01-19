WATCH: Minor League Hockey Coach Breaks Sticks And Hurls Them Across The Ice

Utah Grizzlies Coach Kevin Colley was not pleased with referee Rick Looker after Looker assessed 83 of 149 penalty minutes to Colley’s team on Saturday night and 76 combined penalty minutes on Friday night.



In back to back games with that many penalty minutes, emotions were obviously running high. It’s just not often that the coach, who also happens to be Utah’s director of hockey operations, is the guy that totally loses it.

Check it out:



