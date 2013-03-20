Voice Of Elmo Now Accused Of Luring Underage Boys With 'Crystal Meth Sex Parties'

Kevin Clash is being accused of drugging a minor before sleeping with him.

Just four months after resigning as the voice of Elmo on “Sesame Street” amid accusations that he had sex with underage boys, Kevin Clash is now facing allegations that he sexually abused and drugged a minor.



Sheldon Stephens is claiming that when he was 16-years-old, he was taken to Clash’s New York City apartment by a chauffeured limo.

“While there, he alleges Clash smoked crystal meth during their sexual escapades. He says Clash also gave him poppers to intensify the experience,” reports TMZ. “And, Stephens says, the chauffeur was in on it … the driver allegedly masturbated while watching Clash and Stephens have sex.”

According to the lawsuit obtained by E! Online, the complaint states that Clash “showered Stephens with affection and attention” before the puppeteer supposedly smoked crystal meth and gave Stephens “poppers.”

Stephens says the sexual contact began when he was underage and that he did not know the actions were harmful at the time, so he is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, along with reimbursement of costs and attorney fees.

Clash and Stephens had previously reached a settlement, but, according to TMZ, “Stephens disavowed it because it had a provision requiring him to say he was making the allegations up. The settlement money was never paid, and that’s why Stephens filed the lawsuit.”

Clash’s attorney released a statement addressing Stephens’ lawsuit:

“Sheldon Stephens has already admitted in writing that he had ‘an adult consensual relationship’ with Mr. Clash … Mr. Clash continues to deny any wrongdoing, and we intend to defend this case forcefully.”

