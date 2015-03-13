Of *course* Kevin Bacon is starring in an ad for eggs

There’s a lot of fun to be had with Kevin Bacon in ads.

In the UK, he’s been starring in commercials for wireless carrier EE since 2012, which all riff on the popular parlor game “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon” — which works on the assumption that anyone in the world is just six degrees of separation away from the Hollywood star.

Now Bacon is starring in a campaign for eggs. Of course he is.

“Because nobody knows eggs better than Bacon,” he says as he creeps up on an unsuspecting woman cooking breakfast in her kitchen.

The eggs expert then gets flirtatious as he lays suggestively on the kitchen counter, even as the lady’s partner walks in to check what all the commotion is about.

The online and print campaign was created by Grey New York and aims to boost Americans’ consumption of eggs.

Here’s the video ad:

