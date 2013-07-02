Kevin Bacon Documents Trip To ER After Wife Kyra Sedgwick Chopped Off Her Fingertip

On Saturday, Kevin Bacon posted photos to his WhoSay page of wife Kyra Sedgwick in a hospital emergency room.



The couple, who have been married for 25 years, seemed remain calm — despite Sedgwick chopping off her fingertip.

“@kyrasedgwick in the ER. Kale isn’t ALLWAYS HEALTHY… if you chop the end of your finger off.”

“My Baby is fine. All good. Still can’t find the tip of that finger @kyrasedgwick.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.