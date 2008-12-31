Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick Also Lost Money With Bernie Madoff

Wow, it’s beginning to look like Hollywood was pretty snookered by Bernie Madoff. (Perhaps it’s fitting that the screenwriter for the Wall Street sequel, Allan Loeb, says he’s become rivited by the scandal.) Bernie already got Katzenberg, Spielberg and Curious Case of Benjamin Button screenwriter Eric Roth, but now we find out he also lost Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick’s money.



How are Kevin and Bernie connected? We think we’ve got this one: Kevin was in Apollo 13 with Tom Hanks, who was in Forrest Gump, which was written by Eric Roth, who invested money with Bernie Madoff. Or Kev could have just used an unwise investment adviser.

NY Mag’s Daily Intel blog: We’d heard that along with Hollywood boldfacers Jeffrey Katzenberg and Steven Spielberg, Bacon and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, lost money in Madoff’s devastating $50 billion Ponzi scheme, and Bacon’s rep, Allen Eichorn, confirmed it for us. “Unfortunately, your report is true,” he wrote. He wouldn’t elaborate on whether, as we’d heard, they’d lost everything except for their checking accounts and the land they own. “I can confirm that they had investments with Mr. Madoff — no further specifics or comment beyond that,” he said, adding: “Please, let’s not speculate or rely on hearsay.”

See Also: Bernie Madoff Movie Gets Potential Screenwriter

FOR FULL MADOFF COVERAGE, CLICK BERNIE’S FACE >









See Also: A SLIDESHOW OF MADOFF’S VICTIMS HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.