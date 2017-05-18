Kevin Bacon explains why he's become known for going nude in his roles: 'It's strange'

Amazon Kevin Bacon as the object of obsession on ‘I Love Dick.’

Kevin Bacon is no stranger to nude scenes, from “Wild Things” to “Hollow Man,” but he’s not so comfortable with becoming the poster boy for male nudity in Hollywood.

“I think it’s become something that really goes job to job,” Bacon recently told Business Insider of going nude for his projects. “Does it work to see something? My problem with nudity though — I did a movie called ‘Wild Things,’ it was full-frontal nudity. And I didn’t have a problem with it, because it’s a scene getting out of the shower and it was just that kind of movie. What I did have a problem with was the fact that when I went to promote the movie — and even to this day — that’s all I talk about. So it kind of ended up being, I don’t know, just kind of boring to me as a topic of conversation.”

In 2015, Bacon shot a tongue-in-cheek video for Mashable in which he advocated for more male nudity in films and television shows. Apparently, some people took Bacon’s words at face value.

“It was a public service announcement saying that we needed more male nudity,” Bacon said. “And the amount of people that saw it seriously blows my mind. They said, ‘You said it in that thing,’ and it’s so clearly a joke. I mean, I’m so clearly being a smartass. It’s strange.”

Columbia Pictures Kevin Bacon had a famous nude moment in the ’90s thriller ‘Wild Things.’

The topic of nudity is fresh again for Bacon as he currently stars as the title character in the provocatively named new Amazon series “I Love Dick.”

Adapted from Chris Kraus’ 1997 cult feminist novel of the same name, the series from “Transparent” creator Jill Soloway follows frustrated filmmaker Chris (Kathryn Hahn), who travels with her writer husband Sylvère (Griffin Dunne) to a writing residency in Marfa, Texas. Amid a sexual dry spell with her husband, Chris becomes infatuated with Bacon’s Dick, an acclaimed sculptor and the residency’s benefactor.

Aside from Bacon’s participation in some pretty intense sex fantasies in Chris’ mind, there’s a scene in the premiere episode in which the actor strips bare for a transformative dip in a pool.

“In the case of ‘I Love Dick,’ the last scene in the pilot, I go out and I get in the water,” Bacon told us. “It’s a beautiful place, a scene of kind of a baptism for the character. He’s in a way starting life over again with new ideas and change and I think it’s a really nice shot and it looks good and it makes a lot of sense for that thing.”

So even if he thinks the attention to his nudity for roles is “strange,” he doesn’t seem to be ending the habit soon.

