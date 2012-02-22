Kevin Bacon And Kyra Sedgwick Just Bought A Modern Mansion In Los Angeles

Photo: Trulia
One of Hollywood’s longest-running couples, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick just purchased a new home in the Los Feliz neighbourhood of Los Angeles, according to Trulia.They reportedly closed on the house in the last week of 2011.
The duo purchased a cozy wood and steel home that features bedrooms and three bathrooms for $2.5 million. Inside there’s a chef’s kitchen, high ceilings, a gym, an office and a guest bedroom.
Outside, the house has amazing landscaping, a fountain and a pool.
The living room has enough space for two couches, creating an area for conversation around the fireplace.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.