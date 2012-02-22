Kevin Bacon And Kyra Sedgwick Just Bought A Modern Mansion In Los Angeles

Photo: Trulia

One of Hollywood’s longest-running couples, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick just purchased a new home in the Los Feliz neighbourhood of Los Angeles, according to Trulia.They reportedly closed on the house in the last week of 2011.



The duo purchased a cozy wood and steel home that features bedrooms and three bathrooms for $2.5 million. Inside there’s a chef’s kitchen, high ceilings, a gym, an office and a guest bedroom.

Outside, the house has amazing landscaping, a fountain and a pool.

