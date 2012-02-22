Kevin Bacon And Kyra Sedgwick Just Bought A Modern Mansion In Los Angeles

Meredith Galante
kevin bacon and kyra sedgwick los angeles home $2.5 million

Photo: Trulia

One of Hollywood’s longest-running couples, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick just purchased a new home in the Los Feliz neighbourhood of Los Angeles, according to Trulia.They reportedly closed on the house in the last week of 2011.

The duo purchased a cozy wood and steel home that features  bedrooms and three bathrooms for $2.5 million. Inside there’s a chef’s kitchen, high ceilings, a gym, an office and a guest bedroom.

Outside, the house has amazing landscaping, a fountain and a pool.

The duo's new love nest is an architectural gem.

2,760 square feet of living space.

There is a lot of glass throughout the house.

The kitchen and dining area are very open, perfect for entertaining.

We love the open floor plan.

A view of the chef's kitchen.

The living room has enough space for two couches, creating an area for conversation around the fireplace.

There's a great view from the balcony, right off the living room.

I wonder how many copies of the Footloose soundtrack are on this wall.

The family room has a great flat screen TV and built-in bookshelves.

There's room for a large sectional.

The master bedroom has a balcony and his and her closets.

Check out the view at night.

The master bathroom has beautiful tile work.

Another view of the bathroom.

The guest bedroom has a ton of windows.

Let's go check out the backyard.

From this view, you can see the sharp angle of the house.

The pool has spa-like features.

There's a great spot on the roof to entertain.

From the kitchen you get a view of the pool.

The pool glows at night, perfect for some evening swimming.

Check out the night view.

Want to see where other celebrities are living?

DON'T MISS: David Hyde Pierce Is Selling His Los Angeles Spread For $7.5 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.