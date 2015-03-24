Keurig has revealed a new recyclable K-Cup

Keurig has released a recyclable coffee pod after widespread criticism that its K-Cups are bad for the environment.

The company has released a travel-sized pod that works with the Keurig 2.0 system.

The “K-Mug” pods are “made from polypropylene plastic, and can be separated from the lid and filter for recycling,” Keurig said in a release.

The company has faced backlash sparked by the K-Cups inventor saying he regrets ever inventing it.

Keurig currently manufactures some sustainable pods, and claims all versions will be recyclable by 2020.

The brand has had a rough few months.

The company’s Keurig 2.0, which brews an entire cup of coffee, was supposed to be the next George Foreman grill.

But many customers were furious that the machine used different K-Cups from the original.

Customers who bought the Keurig 2.0 on Amazon complained they bought the machine only to realise they needed a new kind of coffee pod for it to work.

Keurig on Facebook The 2.0 machine has faced criticism.

The machines are RFID-limited, meaning only items with a Keurig code work. This restricts consumers from buying coffee pods from other brands.

The older machines take coffee pods from many different brands, not just Keurig. They also have an option for using your own coffee beans, while the newer version does not.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.