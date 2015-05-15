Keurig's next big thing is starting to look like a total disaster

Keurig’s new “Kold” machine is starting to look like a flop.

The company will start selling the single-serve brewer for cold beverages like iced coffee, sodas, sports drinks, and iced tea during the 2016 holiday season, later than investors were expecting, according to Bloomberg.

The machine will be sold online this fall, but won’t spread to retail stores until a year later. The company denied the product was delayed.

Brand executives also told investors they would “give instructions” on how to use the machine, though they claimed it had “one button simplicity,” leading to speculation that the design could be clunky.

Cold brew coffee is also a growing trend, with Starbucks recently adding it to the menu.

Keurig says the new machine will be a hit because many more people drink cold beverages than hot ones. Sales of the brand’s hot brewers have declined for three straight quarters.

The new machine could help Keurig reach new customers, especially children and teens, according to Morgan Stanley.

The brand’s last big launch, the Keurig 2.0, was largely seen as a flop.

When Keurig released its 2.0 model, an impressive machine that could brew an entire pot of coffee as well as individual sizes, many experts lauded it as the next George Foreman grill.

But customers soon discovered that the machine only worked with K-Cups sold by Keurig. Pods they had purchased through other vendors wouldn’t work.

Amazon reviewers have expressed anger that the company is limiting which K-Cups they can use.

“On principle alone, I hate that they are dictating which coffee I’m using in my machine,” one reviewer wrote.

