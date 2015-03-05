Keurig is facing a widespread backlash against the K-Cup

Keurig Green Mountain is facing a growing backlash against against K-Cups, the plastic pods used to brew coffee in its machines.

The pods have become wildly popular in recent years, with nearly one in three households now owning a pod-based coffee machine, Quartz’s James Hamblin reports.

But they are difficult to recycle, raising serious environmental concerns that have forced their inventor, John Sylvan, to have regrets.

“Looking back on his invention, amid increasing public condemnation of K-Cups as a scourge on the planet, Sylvan told me, ‘I feel bad sometimes that I ever did it,'” Hamblin writes.

Now some customers are threatening to boycott the company until it makes the pods more environmentally friendly.

Keurig: symbol for selfish consumerism #KillTheKCup = a wake-up call better than coffee! >>https://t.co/qkWwPRYwZ0

— V. C. Bestor (@VCBestor) March 4, 2015

switching to using my own coffee in my Keurig is the best decision I’ve made in a while. #killthekcup

— Casey Miller (@therealcaseyjo) March 4, 2015

Never really put too much thought into where my kcups went. Bad, bad, bad! #KillTheKCup

— Narni Pants (@NarniPants) March 4, 2015

I hate @Keurig. They are an abomination to coffee and the environment. Even the inventor regrets inventing them. #KillTheKCup

— Ellie Larson (@EllieLarson) March 4, 2015

Just a friendly reminder: there is no justification for the K-Cup! #KillTheKCup http://t.co/SIAQyxNALV

— K (@kelsitabonita) March 4, 2015

Between takeout coffee cups and Keurig K-Cups, the amount of waste generated by coffee drinkers is shameful. #KillTheKCup

— Victoria Yang (@VcYng) March 4, 2015

I used to love my @Keurig but when I realised how wasteful it was I got a @BrevilleUSA #YouBrew which makes better coffee. #KillTheKCup

— Matthew Dunn (@MileHighFlyGuy) March 3, 2015

Have you gotten rid of your Keurig yet? #KillTheKCup http://t.co/0Gv4yHZElJ

— SoLA Food Co-op (@SoLAFoodCoop) March 4, 2015

Those of you with Keurigs, this issue needs attention now! Let’s work together for a greener planet. #KillTheKCup http://t.co/n6a3ZlfcOx

— Sabrina Benulis (@SabrinaBenulis) March 4, 2015

While the components of the pods are recyclable, someone would have to break down the pod into pieces to prevent it from ending up in a landfill, Quartz reports.

“Because the K-Cup is made of that plastic integrated with a filter, grounds, and plastic foil top, there is no easy way to separate the components for recycling,” Hamblin writes.

The company is working to find a better solution that would make the pods more easily recyclable.

“We’re not happy with where we are either,” a Keurig spokesman told Hamblin of the company’s efforts to make the pods more environmentally friendly. “We have to get a solution, and we have to get it in place quickly.”

