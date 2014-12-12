The Easiest Way To Hack Your Keurig 2.0

Keurig Green Mountain upset scores of loyal customers this year by releasing a new machine that will only function with the company’s own coffee pods.

Unlike Keurig’s single-serve machines, the new machine, called Keurig 2.0, can make up to 30 ounces of coffee at once.

The machine was expected to be a top seller this holiday season, but since its August release it has racked up hundreds of scathing reviews for its coffee pod limitations.

Now some clever Keurig fans have come up with ways to get around the company’s restrictions.

One of the most popular hacks comes from the website KeurigHack.com, Wired reports. It involves scotch tape and scissors and it takes under a minute to complete.

Basically, the machine recognises compatible coffee pods, or K-Cups, using a sensor that reads a code on the label. Using a K-Cup that isn’t packaged and sold by Keurig will lead to this message:

So by tricking the machine into thinking it is brewing a compatible K-Cup, customers can brew whatever kind of coffee they want.

The first step is to cut off the top of a Keurig K-Cup.

Next, slice off the strip of the K-Cup top that makes contact with the sensor and place a piece of tape on it (sticky side up) so when the machine top is dropped, it will stick to the sensor.

Finally, secure the taped label in place (see below) and the machine should work seamlessly with any coffee pod.

We reached out to the company regarding the hacking trick and will update if we get a response.

Watch the whole video to see how the hack works:

