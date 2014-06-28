Keurig Just Made Its Coffee Machine Much Better

Keurig has finally made a machine that’s able to brew more than one cup of coffee.

The new machine, Keurig 2.0, will hit store shelves in the fall. It allows users to brew up to 30 ounces of coffee at once using a K-Cup that’s about twice the size of its traditional coffee pods.

For fans of the single-serve function, the Keurig 2.0 still has the capacity to brew smaller batches using regular-sized K-Cups.

The $US189 machine will also have some new customisable options that allow users to adjust the temperature and strength of each batch of coffee, according to Mashable. The machine will remember your preferences with the touch of a “favourite” button.

People seem pretty excited about the new machine.









Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.