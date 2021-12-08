I’ve been making this keto-friendly breakfast-for-dinner for years — and a dietitian approves

- I’ve eaten an omelet for dinner at least once a week for 10 years straight.
- The meal is filling, nutritious, and versatile. It happens to be keto-friendly and gluten-free.
- A dietitian told me she’s a fan of breakfast-for-dinner and omelets as vehicles for vegetables.
The meal checks all the boxes: delicious, satisfying, cheap, easy, and nutritious — and it happens to be gluten-free and keto-friendly too.
Eggs are also packed with protein, vitamin D, choline, and minerals including selenium and iodine.
Taub-Dix sees the eggs as the perfect container for any vegetables about to go bad. She also likes adding fresh herbs and — get this — toasted almonds for an added crunch.
Jonesing for pizza? Try an omelet with chicken sausage, kale, mozzarella, and a marinara dipping sauce.
Aiming for a classic comfort meal? Bacon, onion, and gooey American cheese will deliver.
Experts are mixed on whether “lazy keto,” or limiting carbs to up to 10% of your diet, has benefits on its own. What matters most is the quality of your ingredients.
While those weren’t exactly low-carb, perhaps the breakfast-for-dinner concept remains comforting to me.
Whether it’s scrambled eggs or a warm bowl of oatmeal at night, Taub-Dix said, breakfast-for dinner is “one of those welcoming, soothing, feel-good kind of meals.”