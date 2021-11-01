I have a sweet tooth, which made the keto diet hard for me. Here are 6 snacks I ate to satisfy my cravings and reach ketosis.

- I recently tried the keto diet, which requires eating high fat and low carb.
I recently tried the keto diet to test how long it would take to reach ketosis, and it was challenging because I have a sweet tooth.
The keto diet is designed to put the body into a state of ketosis, where you burn fat for fuel rather than carbs.
Carbs are generally limited to under 20-50g a day — for context, an apple contains around 30g.
It took me a few days to actually get my carbs low enough, because even eating too many berries or leafy green vegetables can take you over your carb limit on keto.
However, I found a few snacks that satisfied my cravings while helping me hit the right macros. Here’s what I ate.
Greek yogurt with berries and peanut butter
Full-fat Greek yogurt is a great choice if you’re aiming to eat a high protein keto diet. Combined with raspberries and peanut butter, it made a great breakfast or snack.
Nuts or nut butter
On days where I’d already hit my carb allowance in my meals, I tried to snack on foods that were nearly zero carbs. While I usually eat nut butter with an apple or a banana as a snack, in my keto diet experiment I ate it (or a handful of nuts) on its own.
Chocolate protein chia pudding with raspberries and peanut butter
Another meal that works as both a breakfast or a snack involves mixing together chia seeds, almond milk, cocoa powder, and chocolate protein powder overnight. You can top it with peanut butter and raspberries the next day.
Spinach, cinnamon and almond butter protein shake
I love protein smoothies and regularly have them as a snack or breakfast. To make them keto-friendly, however, I used frozen spinach instead of fruit, blended with almond milk, cinnamon roll protein powder, flaxseed, and almond butter.
Keto peanut butter cups
I don’t cut any foods out of my diet and enjoy chocolate and other sugary treats in moderation, so I thought I’d try some keto chocolate. They were a bit powdery and didn’t taste like the real thing.
Pork stick and seaweed thins
It was challenging picking up keto-friendly snacks while out and about, especially if you’re craving something sweet. One day I decided I’d have to go down the savory route, so I picked up a Peperami pork stick and some seaweed thins.