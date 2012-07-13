Gentlemen: Ketel One Is Looking For A $100,000 Idea

Step up, especially if you’re creatively minded, sophisticated, and capable of answering “A Gentleman’s Call.” Ketel One Vodka, along with GQ, the magazine known for its celebration of gentlemanly culture, are inviting America’s best to present an idea, inspiration, or endeavour that will raise society’s behavioural bar. And to the best idea will go the spoils … to the tune of $100,000.

Keeping in the tradition of the Nolet family, founders of Ketel One Vodka, the challenge (which can be accessed via Ketel One’s Facebook page), urges people to put their best idea forward. Whether it’s an entrepreneurial vision, a philanthropic mission, or a innovative product that can change lives, Ketel One wants to hear your great idea. You can enter until July 29, 2012, at which time five projects will be chosen as finalists. Fellow consumers will then have the honour to vote for the one idea most worthy of a gentleman.

To provide some inspiration for “A Gentlemen’s Call,” Ketel One has brought on actor and philanthropist Ian Somerhalder, self-made musician and actor Carlos Ponce, and co-founder and CEO of the Movember Foundation Adam Garone, to serve as mentors and faces of the initiative.

Get inspired at www.facebook.com/KetelOne or by following the hashtags #KetelOne and #GentlemansCall on Twitter, and then prove your manhood. Submit your game-changing idea, and raise your glass to a renewed era of modern gentlemen.

PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

KETEL ONE® Vodka. Distilled from Wheat. 40% Alc/Vol.

©2012 Imported by Ketel One USA, Aliso Viejo, CA.

Find out more about Sponsor Posts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.