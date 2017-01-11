Dehydrated ketchup could solve the soggy-bun problem -- here's what it tastes like

An American restaurant, Plan Check, has developed a type of ketchup that claims to be the solution for soggy burgers. Ketchup Leather is ketchup in dehydrated form, so it prevents all messiness. Of course, we had to try it to test if this would come to replace all the bottled ketchup.

Produced by Gene Kim. Original Reporting by Leanna Garfield. Camera by Darren Weaver.

