This is 'Ketchup Leather'. And it's ingenious

Even the best burgers are plagued by soggy buns.

Ketchup Leather, a simple red square of dehydrated ketchup, could be the solution. It’s the latest creation by the kitchen at Plan Check, an American restaurant in Los Angeles.

While it looks more like a Fruit Roll-Up than ketchup, it’s actually a genius idea. The Ketchup Leather keeps the condiment from soaking into the burger bun.

To make it, the chefs combine tomato paste, soy sauce, garlic, and spices in a blender, and then dehydrate it until its dry. When a ketchup square is laid on the beef patty, it melts and rehydrates itself.

It makes us wonder why we put up with soggy burger buns this long.Plan Check serves offbeat versions of American comfort food, like salmon pastrami and fried jidori chicken. The restaurant’s lead chef, Ernesto Uchimura, also created Umami Burger, the beloved gourmet burger joint.



Chef Ernesto tops Plan Check’s signature burger with the Ketchup Leather, bacon, mixed pickles, schmaltz onions, a fried egg, and a homemade American dashi cheese.

A bit more of the kitchen’s process from Food Steez:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.