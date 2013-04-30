This iPhone App Will Make Sure You Actually Keep Plans You Make With Friends

Ketchup is a new social app that uses the power of Facebook to help users plan their social lives.



Think of Ketchup as a social to-do list that doesn’t want you to set a hard date. The app is an easy way to keep a commitment to hang out without the pressure of a deadline. If the plans never materialise, you can always “flake out.”

What’s great about Ketchup is the fact that your friends don’t have to have the app downloaded in order for it to work.

The next time you’re bored, you can flip through a list of people you’re supposed to hang out with and then take it from there.

Ketchup is a free download from the App Store.

Here’s how it works:

Produced by Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.