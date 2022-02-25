Ketanji Brown Jackson links her historic Supreme Court nomination to the first Black federal judge: ‘I stand on Judge Motley’s shoulders’

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks during the announcement of her Supreme Court nomination. Carolyn Kaster/AP

Biden on Friday praised his historic Supreme Court pick, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the high court.

Jackson expressed hope that if confirmed her life can inspire future generations.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson invoked her faith, family, professional mentors, and the inspiration of the nation’s first Black woman to serve as a federal judge on Friday when she accepted her own historic nomination to serve on the nation’s Supreme Court.

“Today, I proudly stand on Judge [Constance Baker] Motley’s shoulders sharing not only her birthday but also her steadfast and courageous commitment to equal justice under the law,” Jackson said during the formal White House announcement of her nomination.

If confirmed, Jackson will join Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Clarence Thomas as a justice of color on the high court. Her elevation would mark the first time in history that justices of color would make up a third of the court. Jackson expressed hope that if she is confirmed her story could one day inspire future generations as well.

“If I am fortunate enough to be confirmed as the next associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, I can only hope that my life and career, my love of this country and the constitution, and my commitment to upholding the rule of law and sacred principles upon which this nation was founded will inspire future generations of Americans,” she said.

President Lyndon Banes Johnson nominated Motley to become the nation’s first Black federal judge in 1966. Like many Black lawyers at the time, Motley cut her teeth in the thick of the Civil Rights movement working for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. She argued 10 cases before the Supreme Court, winning nine.

Dr. Matin Luther King Jr. speaks to Constance Baker Motley (right) and his wife, Coretta Scott King, before the start of a Southern Christian Leadership Conference event in 1965. AP Photo

Biden praised Jackson and cast her in the mold of Justice Stephen Breyer, who Jackson previously clerked for and who has been a liberal stalwart on the high court for decades. Biden called Breyer a “friend,” a nod to their close relationship given their shared time in the US Senate when Breyer worked for Sen. Ted Kennedy in the 1970s.

“I believe it’s time that we have a court that reflects the full talents and greatness of our nation with a nominee of extraordinary qualifications and that we inspire all young people to believe that they can one day serve at the highest level,” Biden said in his introduction of Jackson.

Jackson addressed how she may soon replace one of her legal menors. She praised how Breyer “exemplified every day in every way that Supreme Court justice can perform at the highest level of skill and integrity while also being guided by civility, grace, and generosity of spirit.”

“Justice Breyer the members of the Senate will decide if I can fill your seat, but I can never fill your shoes,” Jackson said.

Jackson said she has been “blessed beyond measure” throughout her life, adding that “one can only come this far by faith.” One of those blessings, she said, is the virtue of growing up in the US. She gave a stirring and passionate testament to what it means to be an American.

“The United States of America is the greatest beacon of hope and democracy that the world has ever known,” she said.

Senate Democrats are expected to move quickly to confirm Jackson. By virtue of Republican-led rules changes Democrats do not need a single GOP vote, but Biden has stressed that he would like his nominee to receive bipartisan support. Three Republicans, Sens. Lindsey Graham, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski, voted to confirm Jackson to her current position on the DC Circuit, widely regarded as a stepping stone to the Supreme Court.

But Graham had a dour reaction to the initial news of Jackson’s nomination. The South Carolina senator supported Rep. James Clyburn’s very public push for J. Michelle Childs, a South Carolina federal judge. Clyburn, a Democrat and major Biden political ally, had touted Childs’ background.

“It means the radical Left has won President Biden over yet again,” Graham said in a statement on Friday before Biden’s announcement became official. “The attacks by the Left on Judge Childs from South Carolina apparently worked.”

Jackson is perhaps most known for her scorching opinion that slammed the Trump administration for trying to thwart a Congressional investigation.

“Stated simply, the primary takeaway from the past 250 years of recorded American history is that Presidents are not kings,” Jackson wrote in 2019.

Born in Washington, DC, Jackson later grew up in Miami, Florida. She later graduated from Harvard University and received her law degree from Harvard Law School. Jackson was an editor of the Harvard Law Review. Seven Supreme Court justices, including Breyer, have served in various editing capacities on the prestigious law journal. Former President Barack Obama became the first Black leader of the publication in 1990.

“Judge Jackson has already inspired young Black women like my daughters to set their sights higher, and her confirmation will help them believe they can be anything they want to be,” Obama said in a statement touting Jackson’s nomination.

President Lyndon Banes Johnson nominated Motley to become the nation’s first Black federal judge in 1966. Like many Black lawyers at the time, Motley cut her teeth in the thick of the Civil Rights movement working for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. She argued 10 cases before the Supreme Court, winning nine.

Clyburn had sought to elevate Childs, pointing to the fact that Childs would break a virtual stranglehold Ivy League graduates have held on the Supreme Court.

“This is a glass ceiling that took far too long to shatter, and I commend President Biden for taking a sledgehammer to it. I congratulate Judge Jackson and offer my full support during the confirmation process and beyond,” Clyburn said in a statement.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett is the only current justice to have not attended an Ivy League Law School. Twenty-one justices have attended Harvard Law School. Childs could have been the first justice to have attended a public law school in nearly 70 years.

Jackson’s resume also contains other similarities with many current and former Supreme Court justices. She would be the 10th justice to have once clerked for a Supreme Court Justice — six of those, including Breyer, are currently on the court. If confirmed, would join Justice Brett Kavanaugh as a former clerk whose confirmation leads to them replacing their former boss as Kavanaugh did when Justice Anthony Kennedy retired.