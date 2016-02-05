Kesha wins a legal battle over her producer Dr. Luke who she says sexually assaulted her

In the wave of lawsuits between Kesha and her former producer Dr. Luke, which have kept her career at a standstill, the pop star has claimed a small victory.

A New York judge ruled to dismiss Dr. Luke’s lawsuits against Kesha’s mum as well as the singer’s manager.

Dr. Luke alleged that Kesha’s mum Pebe Sebert was trying to extort him and had forced her to break contract with his label. The New York judge said there was no jurisdiction over Sebert in New York (but he’s filed a similar lawsuit where she lives, Tennessee).

The lawsuit against Kesha’s manager, Jack Rovner, argued that Rovner “hates” the producer out of jealousy and sought to gain more money and control over her career. In throwing it out, the judge said it didn’t meet the standard of a tort and Rovner was acting within his authority as a manager.

Kesha’s problems are far from over, though, as her contract with Dr. Luke’s company prevents her from recording elsewhere. She has another court date later this month to decide if she can release music outside of his company for the first time.

The legal situation stems from Kesha’s 2014 suit alleging Dr. Luke had repeatedly sexually assaulted her, and he sued back.

With no new music from the pop star since 2013, her lawyers argue she’s fading from public view. Now she’s fighting to get back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.