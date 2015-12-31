Kesha held a secret concert to prove that 'no one will ever shut me up'

What’s happening with Kesha is one of the saddest stories in pop music.

In 2013 she accused her producer, Dr. Luke, of sexual assault in a lawsuit. However, her contract bars her from making music with anyone else, and since she refuses to record new music with him she has been unable to release new material since she filed the suit. As a result, she hasn’t made a new album since 2012.

In recent weeks, Kesha has shown that she’s itching to get back in the spotlight. In October, she filed an injunction asking the court to let her record a new album with someone besides Dr. Luke. Over the Christmas holiday, she popped up at a small venue in Nashville for a rare performance.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Ben Nigh

