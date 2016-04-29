Kesha releases her first new song since her sex-assault legal drama

Kesha is in the public eye again, but this time for her music.

The singer has been embroiled in a drawn-out legal battle with her record label company, Sony, as well as her producer Dr. Luke, who she alleges sexually abused her.

Kesha unsuccessfully tried to leave her contractual arrangement with Dr. Luke, whose label is owned by Sony, so she could make music with other producers.

Her last album, “Warrior,” came out in 2012, and Kesha’s lawyers argued that without new music she was falling into irrelevance.

But now she’s working with DJ Zedd, and the two have released a new song, “True Colours,” a reworking of a previous Zedd song by the same name.

And in case you’re wondering, Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Records and Sony did give permission, according to Zedd.

Kesha and Zedd also performed together recently at Coachella.

Listen to the song below:





