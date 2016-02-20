Kesha loses court fight to end her contract with the producer she says sexually abused her

A court has denied Kesha Rose Sebert, better known as Kesha, the freedom to leave her contract with Sony.

The pop singer has been in a legal battle with her producer Dr. Luke (Lukasz Gottlwald) since 2014 after she sued him for sexual assault. Dr. Luke responded by suing her and claiming that she was trying to extort him into letting her leave her contract with the producer and Sony, which prohibits Kesha from recording music with another producer.

In early February, a New York judge dismissed a lawsuit between Dr. Luke and Kesha’s mother, but today, a New York Judge denied Kesha’s injunction.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Justice Shirley Kornreich of the Supreme Court of New York County told Kesha and her attorney, “You’re asking the court to decimate a contract that was heavily negotiated and typical for the industry.”

Justice Kornreich also spoke about the lack of medical evidence for Kesha’s sexual-assault accusations. She said, “I don’t understand why I have to take the extraordinary measure of granting an injunction.”

In December, fans started an online petition urging the court to grant Kesha’s injunction so she could leave the contract and make and release music elsewhere. The fans also supported her outside of the courtroom Friday morning.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.