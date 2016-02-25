Kesha opens up about her legal battle: 'This is about being free from my abuser'

After thanking fans in an Instagram post Tuesday, Kesha has published a longer message to her supporters.

She wrote a post on her Facebook, saying, “I’m so, so beyond humbled and thankful for all of the support I’ve received from everyone. Words cannot really express the emotions I’ve gone through reading and seeing how amazing everyone has been to me. I can’t believe that so many people all over the world took the time to show me support and love. Other entertainers who knowingly put their own careers at stake by supporting me, I will be forever grateful.”

Musicians such as Demi Lovato, Lorde, Lady Gaga, and Adele have all voiced their support. Taylor Swift donated $250,000 to help Kesha.

Kelse also commented on the case and said that Dr. Luke’s countersuit alleging she is trying to extort him to break her contract is false.

“All I ever wanted was to be able to make music without being afraid, scared, or abused,” she wrote. “This case has never been about a renegotiation of my record contract — it was never about getting a bigger, or a better deal. This is about being free from my abuser. I would be willing to work with Sony if they do the right thing and break all ties that bind me to my abuser.”

The singer said there is a larger problem outside of the denial of her injunction request, which would have allowed her to to work outside of her contract.

“I think about young girls today — I don’t want my future daughter — or your daughter — or any person to be afraid that they will be punished if they speak out about being abused, especially if their abuser is in a position of power,” she wrote. “Unfortunately I don’t think that my case is giving people who have been abused confidence that they can speak out, and that’s a problem.”

She then urged those who have been abused to “speak out” and reminded them that they are not alone.

“There are places that will make you feel safe. There are people who will help you. I for one, will stand beside you and behind you. I know now how this all feels and will forever fight for you the way perfect strangers have been fighting for me.”

Kesha supporters will be protesting outside of the Sony’s New York City headquarters on Friday.



