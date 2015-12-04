More than 80,000 Kesha fans protest to free the singer from Sony following assault lawsuit

RCA Kesha’s last album was ‘Warrior’ in 2012.

Kesha fans are uniting around the singer in a social-media campaign to free her from her contract with Sony.

The singer filed a lawsuit against producer Dr. Luke in 2014, alleging that he was sexually, physically, and emotionally abusive to her. The singer is legally tied to the producer per her Sony contract and is prevented from working with other producers while the contract is being disputed in court. She filed new papers in November seeking permission to work with other producers.

Dr. Luke, real name Lukasz Gottwald, countersued for breach of contract and defamation days after Kesha filed her original suit.

An online petition urging Sony to voluntarily terminate Kesha’s contract currently has 85,590 supporters and is close to reaching its goal of 90,000.

“It’s our hope the court grants this injunction, but Sony can end all of this right now by voluntarily terminating Kesha’s contract with Dr. Luke. Please sign the petition to tell Sony to #FreeKesha: Don’t force her to work with her alleged abuser!” the petition says.

Fans have also stated that they will be protesting outside of the courthouse the day Kesha goes to trial.

We are protesting outside the courthouse the day of Keshas trial in NYC this January! Date & Time TBA #FreeKeshaNow pic.twitter.com/1qzKgxc2Ev

— Kesha Rose (@KeshaTODAY) December 1, 2015

“We stand with Kesha” was trending on Twitter yesterday and fans have also been tweeting #FreeKeshaNow.

