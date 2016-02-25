Kesha denies sexual abuse in leaked deposition video, and her lawyer responds

Kesha has been locked in a legal battle with her producer Dr. Luke, who she alleges sexually abused her, since 2014, and last Friday, the singer was denied an injunction request that would let her work outside of her contract while the case plays out.

The singer signed with Dr. Luke (Lukasz Gottwald) in 2005 under his label Kemosabe Records, which is owned by Sony. The contract requires her to record six additional albums.

After she sued him for emotional and sexual abuse in 2014, Dr. Luke responded with a countersuit.

Dr. Luke posted a series of tweets Monday defending himself and denied raping Kesha.

I didn’t rape Kesha and I have never had sex with her. Kesha and I were friends for many years and she was like my little sister.

— Dr. Luke Doctor Luke (@TheDoctorLuke) February 22, 2016

On Tuesday, TMZ released a heavily edited 2011 deposition video — which the site says was from a “Luke source” — in which Kesha denies any sexual abuse by Dr. Luke. The deposition comes from a suit against Kesha and Dr. Luke filed by her former manager David Sonenberg.

In response, Kesha’s lawyer says Dr. Luke “threatened” Kesha and told her he would “shut her career down” if she spoke about being drugged and raped.

Fans and other celebrities have rallied behind Kesha with the #freekesha movement.

The singer responded to support from fans and celebrities with an Instagram post.

She said, “I am beyond words in gratitude. thank you is not enough but it is all I have. a million times over and forever thank you. the support I have received has left my face swollen from tears. I love you all so much.”

Kesha also added that a larger statement is forthcoming.



You can watch the deposition video released by TMZ below:

