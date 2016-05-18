Kesha's battle with producer Dr. Luke intensifies after his label cancels her TV performance

Kesha’s planned performance at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday has been halted after her producer Dr. Luke’s label rescinded its permission for the show.

The singer has been in a long, public legal drama with Dr. Luke, who she alleges sexually assaulted her, and his Sony-owned label Kemosabe Records, with which she has a contract.

Dick Clark Productions, which oversees the awards show that’s airing on ABC, said in a statement, “Kesha accepted an invitation to perform on the show and she received written approval from Dr. Luke’s record label, Kemosabe Records. Kemosabe subsequently rescinded its approval following a media report on Wednesday May 11 regarding Kesha’s appearance on the BBMAs. Unfortunately, Kesha and Kemosabe have since been unable to come to an agreement for Kesha to perform on the show.”

TMZ previously reported that the televised performance would make “direct references” to Kesha’s legal battle with Dr. Luke.

But now Kesha has taken to Instagram to say she had no plans to address her legal situation. Instead, she was going to perform the Bob Dylan song “It Ain’t Me, Babe.”

“I was very excited to perform a tribute to Bob Dylan by singing a cover of ‘It Ain’t Me, Babe’ at the Billboard awards this year,” Kesha wrote in the caption. “I’m very sad and sorry to say I won’t be allowed to do this. I just wanted to make very clear that this performance was about me honouring one of my favourite songwriters of all time and has never had anything at all to do with Dr. Luke.”



Dick Clark Productions says in its statement that it still holds out hope that “the parties can come to an arrangement” so Kesha can perform Sunday, but right now that’s looking unlikely.

