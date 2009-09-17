Kerviel: Trading Makes You A Crazy Addict

Jerome Kerviel, the Societe Generale trader allegedly causing $7.2 billion in losses to the French bank back in January, thinks that being a trader is just like being a junkie.



Speaking yesterday on French TV, Kerviel said “It’s a job that makes you a bit crazy, an addict,” Kerviel said. “They push you to take risks,” according to Bloomberg.

Kerviel, who has been freed from jail since March, has been charged with fraud and breach of trust. He faces a maximum penalty of five years of prison and a 375,000 euros fine.

Kerviel also said that it was inconceivable that higher ups didn’t notice waht he was doing: “Everything was tracked.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.